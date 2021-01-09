Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $4,077.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00283477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00031022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.60 or 0.03414438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

