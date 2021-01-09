Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $208.63 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $208.63 million and approximately $55.46 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $11.91 or 0.00028897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00176670 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.