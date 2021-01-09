BitCoin One One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (BTCONE)

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. BitCoin One has a market cap of $862.83 and $1.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoin One token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitCoin One has traded 56.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00107817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.45 or 0.00697535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00055820 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00216410 BTC.

BitCoin One Token Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 13,757,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,757,329 tokens. BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io . BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

