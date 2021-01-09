Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Up 67.6% This Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $9.39 or 0.00022783 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $72,322.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 67.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001382 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 152,645 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

