Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Down 14% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $742,775.97 and approximately $12,760.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

