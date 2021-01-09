Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $821,640.66 and $12,982.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00203306 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00033170 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00040379 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

