Bitcoin Rhodium Price Hits $2.16 on Exchanges (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $48,670.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00005273 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00044623 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) is a coin. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,311,385 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,385 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.