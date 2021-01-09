Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 67.4% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $276.63 or 0.00680213 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, FCoin and Kraken. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 67.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and $4.35 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00107922 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00219171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00013250 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,620,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Korbit, Binance, FCoin, Upbit, Koinex, IDAX, Huobi, Bit-Z, SouthXchange, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, Coinsuper, Cobinhood, OKEx, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, Indodax, BigONE, Kraken, Gate.io, Bitbns, CoinZest, WazirX, YoBit, HitBTC, CoinEx, Bittrex, Bibox, OTCBTC, Coinsquare, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Kucoin, Bitkub, Bithumb, DragonEX, Coinbit, Altcoin Trader, MBAex and Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

