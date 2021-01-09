BitcoiNote Trading 76% Higher This Week (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $69,502.50 and $22.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 76% against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 696% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,262,251 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.