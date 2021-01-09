Bitcoinus One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,483.73 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,545.86 or 0.99831566 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001866 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

