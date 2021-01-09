BitCore Hits Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, BitCore has traded 147.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $5,192.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,725.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.20 or 0.02998648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.07 or 0.00417595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.79 or 0.01116731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00352292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 197.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017488 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00176564 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,505,359 coins and its circulating supply is 18,004,400 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

