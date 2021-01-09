BitGuild PLAT Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $17,089.10 and $10,908.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00022989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00105021 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.50 or 0.00583142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00218655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050866 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.