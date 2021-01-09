Bithao (BHAO) Price Hits $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Bithao has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Bithao has a market capitalization of $55.86 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao token can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00717104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00054731 BTC.

Bithao Token Profile

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

Buying and Selling Bithao

