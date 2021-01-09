Bitrue Coin Price Tops $0.0409 on Top Exchanges (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00043430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.59 or 0.04188370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00033885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.00291306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 870,407,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,519,128 tokens. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

