Bitsdaq Market Capitalization Tops $423,712.49 (BQQQ)

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Bitsdaq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and IDEX. Bitsdaq has a market capitalization of $423,712.49 and approximately $326.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00107141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.59 or 0.00686660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00215872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 tokens. The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com . Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange

Bitsdaq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

