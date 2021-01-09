BitSend (BSD) Price Hits $0.0044

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $129,988.97 and approximately $617.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.85 or 0.00247045 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00031881 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.69 or 0.01122333 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000041 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,561,800 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars.

