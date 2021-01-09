BITTO Market Cap Tops $716,270.91 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. One BITTO token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $716,270.91 and approximately $169,484.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITTO has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00040104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00020680 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002671 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002472 BTC.

BITTO Token Profile

BITTO is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,959,663 tokens. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange

Buying and Selling BITTO

BITTO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

