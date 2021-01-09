BitTorrent (BTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $401.43 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $401.43 million and $220.29 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00022872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00104694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.74 or 0.00562139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00215887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00050382 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,964,809,625 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.