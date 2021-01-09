Bitzeny Hits Market Cap of $125,234.59 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $125,234.59 and $34.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00442133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 124.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

