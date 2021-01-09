Blacer Coin (BLCR) Trading Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00274367 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00026121 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.