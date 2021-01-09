Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

BDTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BDTX opened at $34.11 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -5.64.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 15,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $532,671.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,607.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,473.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.