BlackCoin Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $367,400.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008115 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,414,869 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

