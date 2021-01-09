BLAST 24-Hour Volume Reaches $37.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. BLAST has a market cap of $80,641.35 and $37.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005555 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005093 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000138 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000632 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 47,153,705 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

