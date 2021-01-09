BLink Price Tops $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One BLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $231,663.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLink has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.86 or 0.03808470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00292750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

Buying and Selling BLink

BLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.