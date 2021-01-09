BlitzPredict (XBP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $226,217.65

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $226,217.65 and approximately $276.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001385 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000196 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00022293 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,228,375 tokens. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

