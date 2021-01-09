Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.05 Million

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.04 or 0.03883920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00294123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

