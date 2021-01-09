Blocknet (BLOCK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $90,861.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $90,861.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00004817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,413,491 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

