Blockpass (PASS) Price Up 30.6% This Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $106,366.34 and $96.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockpass has traded up 30.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00042353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.16 or 0.03655956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00032841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.00289217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

