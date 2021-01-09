Blockstack Reaches Market Cap of $365.57 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Blockstack has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Blockstack has a total market cap of $365.57 million and $5.85 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00283832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.37 or 0.03322059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

Blockstack Coin Trading

Blockstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

