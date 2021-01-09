Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ BRBS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.30. 5,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

