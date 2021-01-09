Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.
NASDAQ BRBS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.30. 5,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $22.00.
Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile
