BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of BMC Stock worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth about $85,660,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 58,568.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 450,978 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $14,844,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $11,118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,229 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMCH shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist increased their price target on BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BMC Stock from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMCH opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.28. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

