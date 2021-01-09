BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) (LON:BCI) Stock Price Up 1.5%

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L) (LON:BCI) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98). 42,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 40,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.50 ($3.93).

The company has a market capitalization of £313.49 million and a P/E ratio of 18.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 288.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 264.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L)’s previous dividend of $2.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

