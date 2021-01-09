BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI.L) (LON:BHI) Shares Down 1.6%

BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI.L) (LON:BHI)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). 52,864 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 48,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.20).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of £77.33 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. BMO UK High Income Plc (BHI.L)’s payout ratio is 277.78%.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

