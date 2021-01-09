Bob’s Repair (BOB) One Day Volume Tops $5,968.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $18.94, $32.15 and $50.98. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $398,772.18 and $5,968.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.47 or 0.03756356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00291184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob's Repair can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob's Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob's Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

