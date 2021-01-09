Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $77.75 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.52.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

