BOMB Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One BOMB token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002383 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $891,373.64 and approximately $151,415.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 95.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,899.14 or 0.99837730 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00016069 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001907 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00043497 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 913,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,026 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

