Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $0.82. Bombardier shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 20,133 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

Bombardier Company Profile (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

