Bonfida Price Up 54.8% Over Last Week (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Bonfida has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $15.97 million and $867,030.00 worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001506 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00107615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.53 or 0.00677955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00218573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00052588 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com

