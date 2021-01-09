Bonpay (BON) Trading 14.7% Lower This Week

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 34.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $195,495.52 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonpay token can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bonpay has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bonpay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00039534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.76 or 0.00278396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00028869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.00 or 0.02821240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay (CRYPTO:BON) is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.