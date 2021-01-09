BonusCloud Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,849.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $652,423.41 and approximately $36,849.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud's total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud's official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

