BoostCoin (BOST) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 33.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. BoostCoin has a market cap of $9,642.83 and $81.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One BoostCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001321 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000202 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00022753 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BoostCoin (BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

