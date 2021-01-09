Boosted Finance (BOOST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $226,776.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for about $18.53 or 0.00045357 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $226,776.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 82.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00107266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.75 or 0.00706746 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00218036 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00051888 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

