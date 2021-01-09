BoringDAO Price Reaches $315.30 on Major Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $13.81 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for about $315.30 or 0.00774088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00023895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00109242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.77 or 0.00723699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00218940 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.