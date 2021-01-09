BOScoin (BOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $862.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 90.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $862.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 113.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000182 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

