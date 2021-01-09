Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.13

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $10.73. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 43,883 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of C$230.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.13.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -36.91%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.