Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.82.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE BXP opened at $90.04 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 88.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

