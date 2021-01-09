Bottos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $115,744.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bit-Z and OTCBTC. Over the last week, Bottos has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $961,309.02 and $115,744.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.00 or 0.04182368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00292134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Bibox, OTCBTC, IDEX, BigONE and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

