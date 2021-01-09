Bounty0x Hits Market Capitalization of $331,187.34 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 73.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $331,187.34 and approximately $12,207.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.04 or 0.03883920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00294123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

