BoutsPro Trading Down 33.8% Over Last Week (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $43,636.22 and approximately $29,043.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00043778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.75 or 0.04256651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00294711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013172 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BOUTS is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

