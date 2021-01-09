BOX Token (BOX) Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 61% lower against the dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $481,187.71 and approximately $3,953.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017046 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000558 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.